Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.63. 426,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. The company has a market capitalization of $269.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.