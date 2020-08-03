Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. 747,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

