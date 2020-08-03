Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. 81,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

