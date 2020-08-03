Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.24. 218,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

