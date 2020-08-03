Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,139,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.54. 106,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

