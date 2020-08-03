Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

