Ballentine Partners LLC Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 488,086 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,252. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

