Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $846.94.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $47.52 on Monday, hitting $1,478.28. The company had a trading volume of 281,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406,188. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.49, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.