Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.