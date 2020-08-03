Ballentine Partners LLC Has $20.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. 145,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.