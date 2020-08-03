Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.34. 695,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

