Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.48. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42.

