Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,632. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $204.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.