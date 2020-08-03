Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,459 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,433,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,770,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 612.5% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 86.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

