Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.