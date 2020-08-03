Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 22,007 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

EEM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 2,045,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,028,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

