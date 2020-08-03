Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 393,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

