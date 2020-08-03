Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.98. 3,002,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,774,284. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

