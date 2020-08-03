Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently:

7/20/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

6/11/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,148. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

