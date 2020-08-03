Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lagardere SCA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardere SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDDF traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $15.10. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573. Lagardere SCA has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

