Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.34.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $313.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.