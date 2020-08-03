Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

