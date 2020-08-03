Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 2,717,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,913. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 212,612 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.72.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

