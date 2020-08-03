BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

