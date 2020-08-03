BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 38,694,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

