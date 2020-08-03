Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $544,818.99 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $544,818.99 and approximately $4,884.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00731977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00077756 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

