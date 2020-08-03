Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 695,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

