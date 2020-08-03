BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 4,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,317. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

