BlitzPredict Achieves Market Cap of $266,185.80 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $266,185.80 and approximately $193.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004878 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000659 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035709 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

