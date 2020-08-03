Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $348,782.68 and approximately $81.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

