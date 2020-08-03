Blockport One Day Volume Reaches $8,702.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market capitalization of $990,968.60 and $8,702.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

