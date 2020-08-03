BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $325,418.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

