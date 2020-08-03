BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMP. Citigroup lowered their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,958,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 1,396,078 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,664. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

