Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $5.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

