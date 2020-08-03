Brokerages Set CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 787,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,608. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $298,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,723. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

