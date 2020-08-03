BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.047-2.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 525,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

