BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.047-2.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.
Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 525,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
