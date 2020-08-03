Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 1,454,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.