Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $13.00

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $14.18. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,600. The stock has a market cap of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 145.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

