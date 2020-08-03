Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.85.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $18,560,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $129,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

