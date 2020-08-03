Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.92% of Cemtrex worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 7,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

