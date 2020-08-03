Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $68.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CDAY stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $664,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,297,571 shares of company stock worth $285,128,875. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

