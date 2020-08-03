Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 19,120,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.