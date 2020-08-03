Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 234,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,881. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,080.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

