Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cimpress worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.