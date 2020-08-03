Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,372,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 378,930 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

