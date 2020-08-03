Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

7/20/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $87.00.

7/14/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2020 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $72.00.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. 836,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

