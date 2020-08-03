Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

CMCO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 5,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

