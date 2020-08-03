Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 708,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.