Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. 394,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

