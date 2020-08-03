Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,095 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 3.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $209,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

LLY traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

